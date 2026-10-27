Danny Masterson Loses Appeal of Rape Conviction, 30-Year-to-Life Sentence Stands

Oct 27, 2026 1 min read
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Danny Masterson looks forward with a serious expression in a close-up headshot, wearing a dark blue plaid button-down shirt.
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Danny Masterson’s bid to overturn his rape convictions has failed. The former That ’70s Show actor’s 30-year prison sentence remains in effect.

In an 89-page decision, an appeals court rejected the arguments from Masterson’s attorneys. The three-judge panel also denied a separate habeas petition alleging that his trial defense was inadequate, Variety reports.

Masterson was convicted in 2023 of raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2003. Jurors did not reach a decision on another charge involving a former girlfriend, who said he raped her in 2001.

On appeal, Masterson’s lawyers argued that Judge Charlaine Olmedo’s remarks and rulings about Scientology infringed on his First Amendment rights. The panel found no indication that Olmedo was hostile toward the religion or had abandoned neutrality.

The court also concluded that testimony about Scientology did not violate religious protections. Prosecutors had used evidence about the church’s beliefs and practices to explain why the women, who were members and later left, delayed reporting the assaults or struggled to describe them as rape. The court said jurors were not asked to judge whether Scientology’s teachings were true.

The panel also rejected challenges to the statute of limitations and other evidence rulings.

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