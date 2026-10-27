Demi Lovato Says She’s Fine After Possible Allergic Reaction Leads to Hospital Visit

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Demi Lovato says she’s doing fine after a visit to the hospital earlier this week.

The 34-year-old singer had a possible allergic reaction that led to a hospital visit. She shared a photo from the hospital on Instagram Stories Monday night (October 26), and TMZ reports she was evaluated and discharged shortly after arriving.

The image shared showed Demi with an IV in her arm and a hospital wristband. In the Story, she wondered whether passionfruit or sushi might be responsible, but didn’t specify what symptoms she experienced.

“sooooo i’m either allergic to passionfruit or sushi now!” she wrote on the photo.

What Demi Lovato shared

TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reports Demi didn’t have to stay overnight and that her symptoms resolved fairly quickly.

She later shared another Instagram Story to reassure her fans, writing, “I’m fine!!”

The Disney Channel alum hasn’t said what exactly prompted the visit or whether medical professionals identified an exact cause.

Demi has had a pretty busy 2026 so far, she set out on her headlining It’s Not That Deep Tour earlier this year, and it just wrapped up in September. She also celebrated her first wedding anniversary to husband Jutes, who she married in May 2025.

Plus, she returned to star in Camp Rock 3, which released on Disney+ over the summer! Find out what the stars have said about a potential Camp Rock 4.

Posted To:Demi Lovato health