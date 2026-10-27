Donald Trump Denies Beatrice Keul’s Sexual Assault Allegation

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Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul accused Donald Trump of sexual assault in a New York City hotel suite in November 1993. She also alleged Epstein was involved. The President is denying these claims.

TRIGGER WARNING: Sexual assault language.

In a new report, released by the Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, she alleged that, at the time, Trump lured her with false promises of career and educational help, assaulted her, and then pressured her to remain silent.

The report stated: “According to Keul, after Trump stepped away from their conversation, Epstein immediately approached her saying ‘I’m Jeffrey, Don’s best friend.’ Epstein then spent at least 10 minutes talking to Keul, all the time looking over and grinning at Trump, who had remained in the room and was watching their conversation from afar. Epstein also made similar promises as Trump and asked Keul to attend a party at Mar-a-Lago in the coming months, saying, ‘You know I can take care of you. We organize many parties with Don.’ Epstein, like Trump, stated that all of her needs would be met: ‘Flights, accommodations, you don’t have to worry about anything.'”

The report continued, “Later that day, Donald Trump’s representative invited Keul to go upstairs at the Plaza Hotel to meet with Trump. Believing this meeting to be a lucky break for the purpose of furthering her career and education, Keul accompanied Trump’s representative upstairs. He ushered her into the suite, where upon entering, Trump reportedly grabbed Keul from behind and forcibly raped her; in the process, tearing her dress and causing bleeding and bruising on multiple parts of her body. Keul described the rape as ‘brutal.’ Following the assault, according to Keul’s report, Trump sat her on the edge of the bed, repeated his promises to arrange for a visa and NYU admission, and made her promise she would keep quiet, saying, ‘[T]he show must go on.’”

Donald Trump Denies Beatrice Keul‘s Allegation

White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis released a statement, denying this allegation to People: “None of these allegations are true. This ‘report’ is nothing more than a desperate attempt by crazed Democrats to distract Americans from the surging Republican momentum driven by President Trump’s historic achievements. The President kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep, and he has been fully exonerated of anything related to Epstein.”

He has not been charged with a crime.

See which notable public personas and celebrities are named in the Epstein files, including those who communicated directly with him.





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