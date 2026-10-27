Dr. Phil Responds After Collin Gosselin Claims TLC Offered Jon & Kate $2 Million to Stay Married

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Dr. Phil is responding to a claim Collin Gosselin made in his new memoir Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.

In the book, Collin alleges that TLC, the network that aired Jon & Kate Plus 8, offered the couple $2 million to stay together “and pretend the marriage was intact” so the show could continue.

He also claimed Dr. Phil met with his parents in secret because the television personality had a “real interest in preserving the TLC empire.”

Dr. Phil responds to Collin Gosselin’s claims

Now, the talk show host is responding to the allegations.

In a statement shared with Us Weekly, a spokesperson for Dr. Phil said the “allegations are false.”

“Neither Dr. Phil nor anyone associated with the program, produced by CBS Studios, had any direct or indirect interest, financial or otherwise in the show Jon and Kate Plus 8, which was independently produced by another network. Neither Dr. Phil, nor anyone associated with his show ever facilitated, encouraged, participated in or knew anything about any payments to the Gosselins by the other network as alleged by their son Collin, who Dr. Phil has never met,” the statement said.

“He was never asked to make or deliver any such payment nor did he do so. At no time did Dr. Phil have any vested interest in the Gosselins’ marriage nor the status of their marriage nor did he intercede to keep the couple together outside the few Dr. Phil programs, things which are publicly available and where he offered support in his typical role. The Gosselins were simply guests on the show, not unlike the other 20,000+ over 21 years.”

Find out how Jon Gosselin responded to Collin‘s bombshell memoir.

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