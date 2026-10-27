Every ‘Halloween’ Movie Ranked From Worst to Best Based on Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Credit: YouTube: Universal Pictures

Michael Myers is back on everyone’s watchlist as Halloween 2026 approaches!

With Halloween just days away, horror fans are revisiting the iconic Halloween film franchise, which began with John Carpenter‘s original 1978 slasher starring Jamie Lee Curtis.

Over the decades, the franchise has expanded to 13 movies, including sequels, remakes and alternate timelines that have taken the story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in very different directions.

The most recent installment, Halloween Ends, arrived in 2022 and brought Jamie Lee‘s latest trilogy to a close. While no additional movie has been released since then, the franchise continues to attract new audiences and longtime fans.

Not every installment has been a hit with critics, though. Some movies have earned strong reviews, while others have landed near the bottom of Rotten Tomatoes‘ rankings.

We’ve rounded up all 13 Halloween movies and ranked them from worst to best based on their critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes, including the original classic, Rob Zombie‘s remakes and the latest trilogy.

Click through to see how every Halloween movie ranks, including which one comes out on top!

Posted To:EG Halloween Halloween Ends Halloween Kills Jamie Lee Curtis Movies