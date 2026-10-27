‘Elle’ Actor Filip Fufezan Talks ‘Heated Rivalry’ Audition & Taking on Gay Roles

Credit: Marley Hutchinson / Imagine Magazine

Filip Fufezan is showing off his modeling side in a new photo shoot!

The rising actor, who plays Caleb in Prime Video’s Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, poses for photographer Marley Hutchinson in the new feature.

In the accompanying interview with Imagine, Filip opens up about his acting career, his experience working with Lexi Minetree, and his upcoming Netflix holiday movie.

The Romanian-Canadian actor also reveals that he previously received audition materials for Heated Rivalry before the gay hockey series became a breakout hit.

“Today, you never know what might blow up. I don’t even think Hollywood has a grasp on what the next big thing might be,” Filip said.

“I remember getting audition sides for Heated Rivalry and thinking, ‘Oh, this is a cool gay hockey show. It’s neat that they’re doing this,'” he recalled, adding, “Seeing how much it blew up was crazy. It’s a hallmark of this era.”

Filip also had plenty of praise for Lexi, who plays the title role in Elle.

He said she regularly cracked jokes between takes and helped him feel comfortable on the set of his first television series.

“I want to be Lexi when I grow up,” he joked.

“I’m so honoured to be part of the Elle-verse,” he added of their series.

Up next, Filip plays Danny in the new Netflix holiday movie A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, which premieres November 4 and stars Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Mary Steenburgen, and Jennifer Tilly.

“I bonded fiercely with the cast. Anytime I’m on set, it’s magical. All actors know that feeling,” he said of the upcoming role.

“Getting to be a sassy gay guy was really fun. I’m not like that in real life, so being able to get my sass on with Brooke Lena Johnson and Ethan Loomis was a lot of fun.”

He also discusses his hopes of telling more queer stories.

“I want to use my pain and joy in a gay guy’s story. It inspires a lot of my own writing. Please, Universe, send me more gay boy roles!” he exclaimed.

Filip also spoke about the reason why he has decided to step away from social media.

“Growing up with it and feeling like my worth was attached to metrics, being so image-centric, f—ed with me a little bit. So I’ve decided to take a step back from it,” he explained of his decision.

Check out Filip‘s full interview and photo shoot at Imagine!

In related news, Elle has already been renewed for a second season.

Posted To:A Dog's Perfect Christmas Elle Filip Fufezan Heated Rivalry Lexi Minetree Netflix Prime Video