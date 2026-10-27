Hallmark Christmas Cruise Gets Stuck at Sea, But Actors & Fans Rally Together to Turn Delay Into More Fun

Credit: Just Jared

The 2026 Hallmark Christmas Cruise set sail from Miami this past weekend for a festive getaway to the Bahamas, but rainy weather and high winds forced some last-minute changes to the schedule. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, there was no shortage of holiday fun, as the Hallmark stars and fans made the best of the situation and enjoyed an unforgettable experience!

A total of 18 Hallmark Channel actors were on board the Norwegian Joy, including event hosts Jonathan Bennett and Nikki DeLoach, ready to entertain 4,000 fans and kick off the Christmas season early. The ship departed Miami on Friday (October 23), arrived in the Bahamas on Sunday (October 25), and was scheduled to return to Miami on Tuesday morning (October 27).

JustJared.com was on board for the four-day adventure, live-blogging the best moments, special performances, and festive celebrations throughout the cruise. And we still have more updates to share!

Unfortunately, the weather forced organizers to move several outdoor activities planned for the Lido Deck on Sunday and Monday indoors. The actors rallied to ensure fans didn’t miss out on the festivities, adding three extra showtimes for Caribbean Christmas on Monday so everyone had a chance to attend. Performances were also simulcast on cabin TVs and screens throughout the ship’s lounges.

The weather delays continued into Tuesday morning, when the storm system reached Miami and prevented the ship from docking at its scheduled 7 a.m. arrival time. As a result, passengers faced a six-hour delay before disembarking.

How the Hallmark Channel stars broke news of the delay to fans

The delay in disembarking was announced at around 9:40pm on Monday night. Moments after the captain made the announcement over the loud speaker across the ship, Jonathan and Nikki appeared on stage for the final of five Caribbean Christmas shows that day.

Jonathan first joked that everyone would be having breakfast together and that they’d be eating better on the ship than in the airport.

“We just got the same news that you did,” Nikki said. “As the captain said, the ship cannot dock under these current conditions. It’s just not safe. It’s no different than an airline that can’t take off or land. A giant ship in the middle of the ocean is no different. And our safety is the most important thing.”

“I just want you guys to know that we share your worry about your kids, your jobs, your pets, what you have to get home to,” Nikki said, before a fan interrupted her and said they don’t care about that and want to stay on the ship.

Nikki responded, “You guys are the best! Oh my gosh, I love you all so much!”

The delay in disembarking allowed the Hallmark stars to stay out late, enjoying a late night with fans.

Hallmark stars party all night long with fans at Silent Disco

On the final night of the cruise, the Hallmark Channel stars stayed up late to help bring the four-day celebration to a memorable close at the Silent Night Disco. They no longer had to be up at 6am to get off the ship, so they were able to party away with fans!

Guests were given headphones featuring three different music channels, allowing everyone to choose their favorite genre and dance the night away to their own soundtrack.

Brendan Penny, Will Kemp, Wes Brown, Daniel Lissing, Taylor Cole, Sarah Drew, Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker, Benjamin Ayres, Jonathan Bennett, Erin Cahill, B.J. Britt, Paul Campbell, Emilie Ullerup, and Kimberley Sustad were among the stars spotted enjoying the final party of the cruise!

The night featured a special birthday celebration for Emilie, who celebrated on stage as the clock struck midnight. And Jonathan Bennett took the party to another level by crowd surfing!

Hundreds of fans filled the atrium of the ship to enjoy the extra time with their favorite actors.

Fans react to the delay

Cruisers left comments on the Just Jared Facebook page, speaking about their experienced with the delay.

“We are still on the ship, just relaxing with other very kind and fun cruisers! We had up change our flight, so we’re getting one more night in Miami. No complaints here!” one fan wrote.

Another said, “I was in bed and didn’t hear about it until this morning. I’m so Happy that the Captain is taking precautions and keeping us safe.”

“On the ship right now. We were able to change our flight with one phone call and a very helpful patient woman. We are both retired and ok with getting an extra day of vacation on a beautiful ship with 18 Hallmark stars and a lot of Christmas fun!” someone else wrote.

Posted To:Hallmark Channel Hallmark Christmas Cruise Jonathan Bennett Nikki DeLoach