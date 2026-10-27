Inde Navarrette Joins ‘SNL’ Cast & Crew for Tuesday Kickoff Dinner (Photos)

Inde Navarrette is hosting this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live and she just kicked off the week with a celebratory dinner with the cast and crew.

The 25-year-old actress, best known for her breakout role as Nikki in the movie Obsession, was seen heading into the Italian restaurant Lattanzi Cucina Italiana on Tuesday night (October 27) in midtown New York City.

The SNL team is always at Lattanzi to start off the week with their new host!

Inde Navarrette is hosting the Halloween episode!

Inde will serve as host of the October 31 episode of SNL with singer Gracie Abrams as the musical guest.

Inde recently told Variety, “I literally I feel like I snuck in. I’m super excited to keep everything under wraps because I really truly want to make this super fun for the audience. And what I love is when I don’t know anything. So I’m really excited to be working with the writers.”

Inde Navarrette’s Oscar campaign has already started!

Inde is one of the frontrunners for Best Actress at the upcoming Oscars thanks to her work in Obsession.

Last week, Inde attended an event at the same restaurant where they filmed the iconic restaurant booth scene. She also visited her character at Halloween Horror Nights.

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