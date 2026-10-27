Is Connor Storrie Joining the MCU? ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star In Talks to Join Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ghost Rider’

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Connor Storrie reportedly has a major new project potentially in the works!

It was just revealed that the 26-year-old Heated Rivalry star is in talks to star to join Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Ghost Rider movie, according to THR.

Of course, with most Marvel projects, the role Connor could be taking on is currently unknown at this time, but…

Connor Storrie is eyeing a villain role

THR reports that Connor would be playing a villain in Ghost Rider, but notes which one is up in the air.

Johnny Blaze, who Ryan will be playing, doesn’t have a signature villain, but one major villain Blaze has gone up against is Mephisto, who has previously only made one appearance in the MCU series Ironheart, and was played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

There are also several villains associated with Ghost Rider, including Blackheart, Zarathos, Lucifer, Blackout, Deathwatch, Centurious, Zadkiel, and Nightmare.

After showing interest in the role for years, and noting he had discussions with Marvel, Ryan Gosling was officially announced to lead the Ghost Rider movie earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con.

The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously directed Ryan in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter movie.

It was then revealed in August that Ghost Rider will be released in theaters on July 28, 2028. Filming is set to take place in New York in 2027.

This wouldn’t be Connor‘s first comic book role, after he previously had a small part in Joker: Folie a Deux.

He is currently filming Heated Rivalry season two, and has several movies in the works, including Peaked, Turpentine, Please, and The Bell Jar. Plus, he has his own indie film Transaction Planet, which he wrote and directed.

Posted To:Casting Connor Storrie ghost rider Marvel Ryan Gosling