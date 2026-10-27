Is Connor Storrie Joining the MCU? ‘Heated Rivalry’ Star In Talks to Join Ryan Gosling’s ‘Ghost Rider’

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Connor Storrie attends Academy Museum Gala; Ryan Gosling on stage at Comic-Con
Credit: Getty

Connor Storrie reportedly has a major new project potentially in the works!

It was just revealed that the 26-year-old Heated Rivalry star is in talks to star to join Ryan Gosling in the upcoming Ghost Rider movie, according to THR.

Of course, with most Marvel projects, the role Connor could be taking on is currently unknown at this time, but…

Connor Storrie attends 2026 Met Gala

Connor Storrie is eyeing a villain role

THR reports that Connor would be playing a villain in Ghost Rider, but notes which one is up in the air.

Johnny Blaze, who Ryan will be playing, doesn’t have a signature villain, but one major villain Blaze has gone up against is Mephisto, who has previously only made one appearance in the MCU series Ironheart, and was played by Sacha Baron Cohen.

There are also several villains associated with Ghost Rider, including Blackheart, Zarathos, Lucifer, Blackout, Deathwatch, Centurious, Zadkiel, and Nightmare.

Ryan Gosling announced as Ghost Rider at San Diego Comic-Con

After showing interest in the role for years, and noting he had discussions with Marvel, Ryan Gosling was officially announced to lead the Ghost Rider movie earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con.

The movie will be directed by Shawn Levy, who previously directed Ryan in the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter movie.

It was then revealed in August that Ghost Rider will be released in theaters on July 28, 2028. Filming is set to take place in New York in 2027.

This wouldn’t be Connor‘s first comic book role, after he previously had a small part in Joker: Folie a Deux.

He is currently filming Heated Rivalry season two, and has several movies in the works, including Peaked, Turpentine, Please, and The Bell Jar. Plus, he has his own indie film Transaction Planet, which he wrote and directed.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Photo of the London skyline
crime

Anonymous Celebrity Attempting to Keep Name Out of Press Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations, Claims He’s Suicidal

Lawyers for a celebrity are asking a UK court to keep his name out of the press. He’s being referred […]
  1. Sophia Bush attends "The Least Problematic Woman In The World" Opening Night at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on October 07, 2025 in New York City
    Chicago P.D.

    Sophia Bush Explains Why She Left ‘Chicago P.D.,’ Plus the Chilling Text She Received From a Co-Star
  2. Jennifer Lawrence attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City
    Jennifer Lawrence

    Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Augmentation, Reveals Next Plastic Surgery Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand
  3. A medium close-up of Demi Lovato at the Camp Rock 3 premiere. She's wearing a satin brown low-cut sleeveless top. Her dark brown hair is straightened and down.
    Demi Lovato

    Demi Lovato Says She’s Fine After Possible Allergic Reaction Leads to Hospital Visit
  4. Savannah Chrisley attends Special Forces premiere
    Jason Galanis

    Savannah Chrisley’s ‘Much Older’ Mystery Fiancé Identified After Engagement & Pregnancy News