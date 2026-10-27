Jack Antonoff Calls Out Ed Sheeran Over Macklemore Controversy, Reveals What Ed Should Have Done

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Jack Antonoff at the 2024 Time gala (L) and Ed Sheeran at a 2025 Jingle Ball event (r)
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Jack Antonoff is calling out Ed Sheeran.

If you didn’t see the news, last month, Ed removed his former opening act Macklemore from the remaining shows on his tour amid backlash to the pro-Palestine comments he made on stage at two New Jersey concerts. All of Ed‘s opening acts and his backing band then dropped out.

Jack Antonoff Comments on the Ed Sheeran Situation

Jack told The Telegraph he’s been saying “free Palestine” on stage at his Bleachers shows, but recently, he has “felt way more emboldened to say it now, because it’s not in any way a strange, uncomfortable or controversial thing to say, it’s a deeply human thing to say.”

Jack continued, “If you think it is [controversial] you’re lost in some other sauce that is so crazy. They’re going to let some ******* promoter tell me what I can say? Don’t book me. I’ll play for free outside.”

He then turned his attention to Ed.

“[Ed Sheeran] missed a massive, beautiful opportunity there: just cancel the whole ******* tour, then play for free outside each venue, raise a bunch of money, rather than let a ******* billionaire tell you what to do. The reason it’s not an anomaly or niche issue is because we all live in a world where billionaires are constantly telling us what to do,” Jack said, ending with a message to Ed: “So stand the **** up.”

See which celebrities are pro-Israel, and who has spoken out for Palestine.

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