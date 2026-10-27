Jennifer Lawrence Confirms Breast Augmentation, Reveals Next Plastic Surgery Plan During Interview About Mes, Her New Haircare Brand

Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence just announced the launch of her new haircare brand Mes, and in promotion of the new line, she gave an interview with The Cut.

The 36-year-old Oscar winner spoke out about her decision to make a haircare line, the plastic surgery she’s planning to get, and her response to some Reddit comments.

The Plastic Surgery Procedure Jennifer Lawrence Underwent, and Plans to Get Next

The Cut reported, “Lawrence’s personal ethos is also looking good with minimal effort, despite the fact that she’s had a boob job and one day plans to get a face-lift.”

Jennifer said, “I want to be a sexy mom. At drop-off, I want to look like a woman that has her **** together even when I’ve just woken up and don’t have my **** together.”

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney are parents to two sons: Cy, 4, and a 19-month-old.

Jennifer Lawrence Responds to Reports About Starting a Brand for Financial Stability

Jennifer shared, “A smarter exit plan would be signing up for a big franchise. Starting a new company to get rich feels like jumping off a cruise ship to land on a door.”

The Cut told Jennifer about some Reddit comments that are “questioning whether Lawrence’s hair is a standout feature”

Jennifer apparently responded, with a panicked look, “That didn’t even occur to me. Is that something people think about?”

Posted To:Jennifer Lawrence Plastic Surgery