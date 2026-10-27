Jennifer Lawrence’s Mes° Haircare Line: Products, Prices & Where to Buy

Credit: Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence launched her new mes° haircare line on Tuesday (October 27), with three products!

Fans of the Academy Award-winning actress looking to try out her new line have come to the right place. Jennifer‘s products were created with biotechnology company Arcaea, and the debut collection combines hair treatments with styling products meant to help refresh looks between wash days.

Keep reading to learn more about the collection, pricing, and where to buy it now!

What’s in Jennifer Lawrence’s mes° haircare line?

The Multitask Repair Mask is the most expensive item at $52. The brand says to apply it to dry hair before shampooing, leaving it on for five minutes or longer, and then wash as usual. It can also double as a styling product for a glossy, slicked-back look.

The Good Roots Volume Mist costs $34 and is designed to be sprayed onto damp roots after washing. Mes says the mist helps lift hair and balance scalp oiliness.

At $44, the Off-Duty Restyling Serum is a two-phase formula for refreshing and reshaping styles between washes. The brand says the serum provides heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit when styled with a flat iron, compared to a non-conditioning shampoo.

Where can you buy Jennifer’s mes° products?

The three products are listed on mes’ official website, mesbeauty.com. The site also offers a set called the Low Maintenance° Edit, which includes the launch products; its listed price is $120, reduced from $130.

Jennifer told InStyle that her own routine includes using the mask before wash day, followed by the volume mist after showering and the serum to restyle her hair. She said she usually washes her hair once a week.

More celebrities who don’t wash their hair every day.

“I didn’t want the goal to be my hair is perfect,” she said. “I wanted something that would fit in with the messiness of life.”

Posted To:Jennifer Lawrence Shopping