Jessica Biel Explains Why She Wouldn’t Let Son Silas Have a Bigger Role in ‘Matchbox’

Credit: Getty Images

Jessica Biel doesn’t want her children to become spoiled nepo babies in Hollywood.

The 44-year-old actress appeared on an episode of Josh Smith’s Great Chat Show podcast last week and talked about her 11-year-old son Silas‘s small cameo in her new movie Matchbox.

According to Jessica, she didn’t want to give him a larger role and have “take a part” from someone “just because you’re my son.”

Jessica Biel doesn’t want her kids to take roles from others just because they’re related to her

She noted many kids “work really hard,” and go to acting classes or theater class and “they’re doing all the work,” and to have her son just come in and take a role wouldn’t be okay with her.

“That’s not cool,” she added.

“We’re not doing that,” she continued. “This is a special opportunity because it’s really teeny tiny. If you had a big monologue, I wouldn’t let him do it. You would have to earn that part because we’re not starting that.”

Jessica is working on an upcoming 7th Heaven reboot and revealed how they plan to “modernize” it.

Silas only appears in a small part toward the end of the movie.

“We’re not starting like, ‘Oh, you just get handed a bunch of opportunities because you’re part of this family,” Jessica said.

She shares Silas and their son Phineas, 6, with her husband Justin Timerlake.

Jessica said Silas quickly learned being an actor can be tedious

The Sinner star also said Silas quickly learned being an actor isn’t always fun.

“The first day he was on set, he didn’t work at all,” she explained. “He was so upset about it. He was like, ‘I just don’t understand. I’ve been here all day.’ He got really mad about it. I was like, ‘This is what this is.'”

She went on to say, “They will call you in and they will sit for 12 hours. It was the best lesson. And then I reminded him he was getting paid, and he was like, ‘Oh, OK. I’m fine with this.'”

Posted To:Jessica Biel Movies