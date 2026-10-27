Jonathan Bennett Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary with Husband Jaymes Vaughn on Hallmark Christmas Cruise, Gives Touching Speech About Hallmark Being ‘For Everybody’

Credit: Just Jared

Jonathan Bennett and his husband Jaymes Vaughn celebrated a special milestone in their relationship while on board the Hallmark Christmas Cruise over the weekend!

The Hallmark Channel actor, 45, marked the 10-year anniversary of the day he met Jaymes, 43, while hosting the Holly Jolly Pajama Party on Saturday night (October 24) on the cruise.

“All of us want to find our Hallmark hunk, right? So, ten years ago today, I met my Hallmark hunk that swept me off my feet, helped me believe in love again, and made me feel safe and loved. And his name is Jaymes Vaughn,” he told the crowd before welcoming his hubby to the stage.

Nikki DeLoach and the Hallmark Channel stars brought out a cake for the couple in honor of their anniversary. Watch below!

Jaymes performed two of his original holiday songs for the crowd to cap off the night, including his viral hit “S.O.S.” All 18 of the Hallmark Channel actors acted as his backup dancers during the performance, doing the line dance that went viral on TikTok last year.

Watch that performance below!

Jonathan ended the cruise on Monday night (October 26) with a touching speech about being a gay actor on Hallmark Channel and how the network makes him feel safe to be himself.

“We all just want to feel safe and loved, right? That’s all we want in our life. And I just want to say, when I grew up in Ohio as a little kid in the ’90s, I didn’t always feel safe and loved being a little musical theatre kid. Right? It wasn’t the best place. But, then I found Hallmark Channel. And I found our Hallmark fans, and I found our Hallmark talent and our executives, and I found a place where I can walk in and I can feel celebrated and I can feel loved and I can feel safe. And it’s because of you guys that I get to go this ship with my husband and all my best friends and feel safe and feel loved. Because at the end of the day, Hallmark Channel is for everybody! So thank you for making me feel loved!” Jonathan said.

Watch his speech below!

Learn how the Hallmark Channel stars helped save the day and keep fans entertained when the cruise got stuck at sea briefly.

JustJared.com was on board for the four-day adventure, live-blogging the best moments, special performances, and festive celebrations throughout the cruise. And we still have more updates to share!

Posted To:Hallmark Channel Hallmark Christmas Cruise Jaymes Vaughn Jonathan Bennett