Joy Behar Returns to ‘The View’ After Weeks-Long Absence, Comments on ‘Bad’ Injury

Oct 27, 2026 1 min read
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Joy Behar attends the "Rock & Roll Man" Off Broadway Opening Night at New World Stages on June 21, 2023 in New York City.
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Joy Behar made her triumphant return to The View on Tuesday (October 27).

In case you didn’t know, the 84-year-old comedian and co-host has been absent from the morning talk show for the past few weeks after dislocating her shoulder.

Joy Behar commented on her absence

Joy joked when she returned, “I see that you played ‘The Bitch Is Back.’ You should’ve played, ‘God Save the Queen,'” as Elton John‘s 1974 single “The Bitch Is Back” played.

Joy said on the panel, “I missed you all, too, that’s why I came back today. I fell bad. I mean, I went down hard in this building, and I dislocated my shoulder.”

She called the pain “worse than childbirth,” and said she missed the show when she was away.

“We’re together a lot, and so when one of us is not around, you feel it,” Whoopi Goldberg added.

The View rep refuted a recent report about Joy’s status on the show.

A recent report suggested that producers wanted Joy Behar to be fired from the panel and her absence fueled the conversation to look at a shake-up on the panel.

However, a representative for the show told EW that “there is no truth” to the report.

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