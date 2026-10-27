KATSEYE’s Daniela Avanzini & Megan Skiendiel Meet Up for Apparent Double Date in NYC

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Megan and Daniela of KATSEYE attend the special screening of "Katseye: Wild Hearts" at AMC The Grove 14 on August 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Credit: Getty

KATSEYE members Daniela Avanzini and Megan Skiendiel are enjoying a night out in New York City with some companions!

The two singers were photographed arriving separately for what appeared to be a double date on Monday night (October 26).

Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David
Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David

Daniela, 22, was joined by her boyfriend, Jonah David, while Megan, 20, was spotted with a mystery man who has been identified online as Pablo Miller.

The outing has sparked questions about whether Megan could have a new romance in her life, though her relationship status with Pablo has not been confirmed.

Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David
Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David

In the photos, Daniela keeps things casual in an oversized blue New York Knicks sweatshirt, black pants and sandals, while Jonah wears a white polo shirt, gray cap and black pants.

Meanwhile, Megan wears a cream-colored jacket over a black mini skirt, completing her look with bright red heels and a black shoulder bag.

Her male companion is seen walking a short distance behind her.

Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David
Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David

Daniela and Jonah enjoyed some shopping before meeting up with Megan and her companion.

Daniela recently spoke about her relationship in an interview with Cosmopolitan, revealing that she enjoys borrowing her boyfriend’s oversized clothes.

The outing comes as KATSEYE continues its Wildworld Tour, which kicked off its North American leg earlier this month.

The group also recently performed at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, where Daniela and Megan joined fellow members Lara Raj and Yoonchae on the pink carpet.

Check out the photos of Daniela and Megan‘s night out in NYC.

Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David
Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David
Katseye Double Date! Could there be a new romance brewing for Megan? Megan Skiendiel and rumored boyfriend Pablo Miller, were spotted out in New York City along with Daniela Avanzini and boyfriend Jonah David

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