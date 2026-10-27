Kevin Jonas Reveals NSFW Text He Accidentally Sent His Brothers & Friends in Group Chat

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Kevin Jonas has revealed an unfortunate situation that happened to him recently.

On the latest episode of the Jonas Brothers‘ Hey Jonas podcast, the 38-year-old “Little Things” musician shared that he accidentally sent a d*** pic in a group chat with his brothers and longtime friends.

After Joe and Nick talked about their day off and meeting Beck, Kevin shared that he also had a “great day off,” but then he ruined it the morning they recorded the pod.

“Are you comfortable sharing the story?” Nick asked.

“Yeah, I kind of have to at this point, because this is the funniest,” Kevin replied, adding, “I did something that ruined my entire day.”

He continued that he didn’t know how to start telling the story, but went on to explain they have a group chat with some friends who are all New York Giants fans. “So, not just my brothers, it’s a lot people.”

Joe mentioned the announcement that JJ McCarthy was announced as starting quarterback for the Giants.

“Kevin sends through a picture to the group chat,” Nick says, adding that the photo was of “a big TV and it’s got the announcement on it and no one thinks much of it.”

They then shared screenshots from the group chat, with one friend reacting to the football news.

An hour later, Kevin responds, “Guys delete the photo I’m sorry,” followed by, “Cuck my life,” “F***,” “Delete the thread f***.”

Their friend and former tour photographer, Rob Hoffman, replied with three crying laughing emojis,” followed by Kevin saying, “I’m such a moron.”

Joe explained he was on the couch playing video games at the time, while Nick added he was getting a haircut, and the former questioned if Kevin sent something he wasn’t supposed to.

The eldest Jonas said, “Guys, it’s just d***’s out for JJ McCarthy. The photo has mirrors and I didn’t clock it and it was in our bathroom, and I took the photo as I’m getting into the shower, and sadly…”

Joe added, “I mean, you have a massive TV in your bathroom, but there’s mirrors surrounding the TV and you can only see, it’s like the greatest thing that you didn’t know happened. There’s a big TV and right below it is a mirror, and it’s only your d***.”

After Nick acknowledges, “What’s funny is not the photo,” Kevin addressed the state of his photo and his… member, saying, “I appreciate that ’cause guys, I’m going to be honest. I, you know, I just came from the gym. The room is 62 degrees.”

“I threw my phone in the kitchen this morning and [his wife] Danielle looks at me. She goes, ‘What’s wrong?’ And I go…,” as Joe interrupts, “My d***! I sent the guys my d***!”

“She goes, ‘Oh no,'” Kevin added. “It’s the right chat to send it to. It could have gone to so many other places. Oh my god.”

The Jonas Brothers are currently in the midst of touring North America on their Burnin’ Up Tour All Over Again. See all the dates and how to buy tickets here!

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