Kim Kardashian Recalls Dad Robert Kardashian’s Final Words & Heartbreaking Goodbye Before His Passing

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France
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Kim Kardashian is opening up about her heartbreaking final moments with her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

The 46-year-old reality star shares new details about their last conversations in her new biography, Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, which was released on Tuesday (October 27).

Robert died in September 2003 at age 59 following a battle with esophageal cancer. Kim was just 22 years old at the time.

In the book, written by Jonathan Van Meter, Kim recalls lying beside her father on a couch while they watched a movie together during his final days.

“The last thing my dad ever said to me was, ‘I know you’re going to be good — I can see it. It’s as if I can see what your whole life is going to be like,'” she recalled, via People.

“He put his hand on my leg. I’ll never forget it,” she added.

Robert also asked Kim to look after her siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, particularly emphasizing her younger brother.

“He said, ‘You’ll be fine. But take care of the other ones. And make sure your brother’s good,'” she revealed.

Kim previously discussed her father’s final advice in a 2023 interview with GQ, but the new biography offers additional details about their last moments together.

She also recalled visiting her father shortly before his death.

“He couldn’t communicate, but he was in his little bed and I knew his vitals were almost gone,” she recalled.

Kim said she thanked her father for everything he had taught her, from being a good person to helping with her homework, and promised to pass those lessons along to her future children.

She said a pastor eventually encouraged the family to say their goodbyes and leave the house, explaining that Robert might be holding on because his daughters were still there.

After leaving, Kim went to singer Brandy‘s home, where she received the devastating phone call about her father’s death approximately 30 minutes later, according to Us Weekly.

She previously opened up about his final advice in a 2023 interview.

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