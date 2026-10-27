Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Sisters Strip Down to Lingerie & PJs for Skim’s Holiday Campaign (Photos)

Oct 27, 2026 1 min read
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Kardashian-Jenners in Skims holiday campaign
Credit: Nadia Lee Cohen

Kim Kardashian recruited her four sisters – Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner – to join her in the SKIMS Holiday campaign!

Kim is the co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of the fashion brand and she will be launching the new Holiday Shop on October 29.

“The holidays have always been such a special time for our family, so getting to bring all my sisters together for this year’s SKIMS holiday campaign was so much fun,” Kim said in a statement. “Our holiday campaigns are something we look forward to every year, and the SKIMS Holiday Shop has something for everyone, whether you’re looking for cozy pajamas, festive intimates or gifts for the people you love. I love that SKIMS has become part of so many people’s holiday traditions, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store this year.”

The new SKIMS Holiday Shop will include signature sleepwear, including a long sleeve button up set, and lingerie, including a lace bralette and boyshort.

Check out everyone’s campaign photos below and shop at SKIMS.com.

Kim Kardashian in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Kim Kardashian in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Kourtney Kardashian in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Kourtney Kardashian in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Khloe Kardashian in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Khloe Kardashian in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Kendall Jenner in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Kendall Jenner in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Kylie Jenner in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

Kylie Jenner in the SKIMS Holiday campaign

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