Kim Kardashian Reveals the Challenges of Co-Parenting with Ex-Husband Kanye West

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Kim Kardashian is opening up about co-parenting with Kanye West in the new book, “Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future.”

The 46-year-old All’s Fair star has been open about co-parenting in the past, and in the book, she talked about the challenges she faces with her ex-husband.

Kim Kardashian talks challenges of co-parenting with Kanye West

In “Citizen Kim,” the reality star turned actress admitted that she worries about her ex-husband “every day.”

“All the time. That’s the father of my kids, I’ll never not worry about him. And that’s a big burden of having kids with someone who you don’t necessarily get along with,” she says, via Us Weekly. “My kids would never know that. I do everything in my power to forget about all the negative things that happened. I have to be realistic, and my therapist definitely tells me, ‘Your boundaries have to go up,’ but we manage to coparent without too much conflict.”

She then added that “it’s been pretty smooth for a while,” which she presumes is because they “don’t talk much.”

“But when we see each other, we give each other a hug. I’m really close with his family,” Kim said. “I welcome anyone. I tell them all, open-door policy. Anytime you’re in town, come for dinner with us, see the kids as much as you want, take them out, come over and hang out. That’s their family. So I encourage the relationship with their dad so much.”

Even though she constantly worries about him, she adds, “He always seems to pick himself up … and out of something, but it does make me so sad. And I don’t think it’s going to get better. I pray it does. For my kids.”

Kim Kardashian reveals how she communicates with Kanye West

Since she doesn’t talk to Kanye “that much,” how does she communicate with him? She says “through his wife,” Bianco Censori, or his manager.

When her kids ask where he is, she’ll often tell them, “Oh, Dad’s traveling,” and she still makes up stories to protect them.

“I want them to think their dad is the greatest. But I invite him over all the time,” Kim reveals. “‘Do you want to come to dinner? I’ll leave the house. Come and have dinner with the kids in their house so that they can feel comfy. Sleep over for a few nights?’”

“Last Christmas, I said, ‘Sleep over on Christmas Eve. Bring your girlfriend.’ I’m easy! ‘Let’s all do Christmas together.’ And I’ll recommend it again this year,” she added. “I will sweep everything under the rug, all the horrible things he has said about me, so that the kids can see their father.”

Kim and Kanye are parents to four children – daughters North, 13, and Chicago, 8, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7.

In 2024, Kim said that she was “basically raising four kids by myself,” and last year, Kanye revealed he didn’t want kids with Kim after being with her for the first two months, and he didn’t like that her family had control over their children.

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