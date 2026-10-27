Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Married Kris Humphries, Despite Knowing In Her ‘Soul’ That It Wasn’t Right

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Kim Kardashian is making a rare comment about her marriage to Kris Humphries.

If you don’t know, the now 46-year-old reality star married the 41-year-old former pro basketball player on August 20, 2011 and she filed for divorce 72 days later on October 31.

In the new book “Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future,” Kim explained her decision.

Why Kim Kardashian Went Through with Kris Humphries Wedding

Kim said that she “knew it before we were married in my soul” that he was not the right person for her, but went through with it anyway.

Why did she go through with it? Kim explained she did not want to be labeled a runaway bride by the media.

She added, “I just thought, ‘Well, it’s cold feet.’ But your gut, your soul, is always right. And then I thought, ‘Well, they’re filming for a show, and if I bail now, they’re going to call me ‘the runaway bride” and it will be an even bigger thing.’ But I should have just not gotten married.”

Kris Jenner Reveals She Knew Kim Wasn’t Happy with Kris Humphries

Kris recalled, “I knew she wasn’t happy. I went to her during the rehearsal, before the wedding. We were in this beautiful house in Montecito, [California], and the windows were open and Robin Thicke was rehearsing some songs on the dance floor. And I remember listening to the song, and I said to her, ‘Listen … I can just … I feel like … you’re not making the right decision.’ And I said, ‘If you want to cancel the wedding, just get out of here and I’ll figure it out.’”

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special that aired back in 2021, Kim admitted that she owes Kris an apology for how she handled their split.

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