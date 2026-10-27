Kylie Kelce Reveals Boundary She Set With Her & Jason’s Parents for Their Daughters

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce pose for a photo together.
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Kylie Kelce has strict rules regarding her daughter’s boundaries, even amongst family.

The 34-year-old podcast host revealed in a new episode that she and her husband Jason Kelce have a boundary with their parents when it comes to their daughters. They share four children, Wyatt, 7, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 19 months.

“I asked people not to kiss her face or her head or her hands,” Kylie revealed in a new episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

She said “everybody listened” to her and she wasn’t surprised, praising her and Jason’s family as a “good little squad.”

“Squad understands the assignment,” Kylie added.

She added that the “squad is very respectful about the fact that they have raised their grown children and that this is an opportunity for them to be fun, loving grandparents and supportive.”

Jason‘s parents are Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, also parents to Jason‘s brother, Travis Kelce.

Kylie has previously talked about setting boundaries for herself too, regarding how much she posts about her kids on social media. Her family has become increasingly famous thanks to the marriage between Travis and Taylor Swift, so she’s “made it a point to stop putting [her kid’s] faces” on social media, per E! News.

Earlier this month, she also shared details about her and Jason‘s nanny setup.

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