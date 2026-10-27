Lamar Odom Joins OnlyFans with Girlfriend, Teases What He’ll Show in New Statement

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Lamar Odom is making a surprising career move and his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, is joining him for the new adventure.

The former basketball player, 46, is joining OnlyFans, becoming the first NBA player to make the move to the subscription-based website, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Lamar‘s girlfriend is launching her own separate page on the website and they “may film content together in the future,” though it appears they’re doing it separately for now.

Lamar Odom speaks out about new OnlyFans page

Lamar released a statement to explain his new career move.

“People hear OnlyFans and automatically think one thing, but I’m not here to tell you what you will or won’t see,” Lamar told TMZ. “I’ve lived a pretty wild life, and trust me, there are still a few surprises left. I’ve always been an open book, but there are some chapters people haven’t seen yet.”

A source confirmed that Lamar will be posting risque content, but “nothing too crazy for now.”

The “for now” seems to imply that Lamar could be showing more in the future.

As you probably know, Lamar became a household name for his relationship with Khloe Kardashian and he recently spoke out about her after she slammed his documentary.

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