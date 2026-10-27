Macklemore’s ‘Free Palestine Tour’ Set List Revealed After Opening Night in Dublin

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Macklemore has officially kicked off his Free Palestine Tour, and we have the set list from opening night!

The 43-year-old “Thrift Shop” rapper launched the concert series on Monday (October 26) at Dublin’s 3Arena in Ireland, performing some of his biggest hits alongside songs addressing the war in Gaza.

The sold-out concert featured a star-studded lineup of special guests, including Hozier, Irish rap group Kneecap, Tones and I, Mary Lambert, Beoga and more.

The event comes after Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran‘s Loop Tour following his pro-Palestinian comments during two September concerts in New Jersey.

Macklemore subsequently announced his own tour, with proceeds benefiting organizations providing humanitarian assistance, medical care and other support to Palestinians.

According to Reuters, approximately 13,000 fans attended the sold-out Dublin concert.

His set included hits like “Thrift Shop,” “Same Love,” “Glorious” and “Can’t Hold Us,” along with his pro-Palestinian song “Hind’s Hall.”

Macklemore also performed “Where’s Our Love,” a new song that he had debuted days earlier at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.

The tour continues with shows in Paris on October 29 and London on October 30.

Keep reading to see the full set list from Macklemore‘s opening night…

Macklemore’s Free Palestine Tour Set List – October 26, 2026

Hozier’s Set List

1. Too Sweet

2. Work Song

3. Swan Upon Leda

4. The Prayer of Shiel (traditional cover)

5. From Eden

6. Take Me to Church

Kneecap’s Set List

1. H.O.O.D

2. FENIAN

3. Liars Tale

4. Big Bad Mo

5. No Comment

6. THE RECAP

Macklemore’s Set List

1. CHANT (with Tones and I)

2. Thrift Shop

3. White Walls

4. Same Love (with Mary Lambert)

5. HIND’S HALL

6. These Days

7. Glorious (with Tones and I)

8. Good Old Days (with Tones and I)

9. Where’s Our Love

10. Can’t Hold Us

Posted To:Hozier Kneecap Macklemore Mary Lambert Music Set LIst Tones And I