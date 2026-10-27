Madonna Teams Up With Boy Smells for ‘Like a Prayer’ & ‘Confessions’ Candles

Credit: Ricardo Gomes / Boy Smells

Madonna is teaming up with Boy Smells for a new candle collection inspired by two of her iconic musical eras!

The 68-year-old Queen of Pop has collaborated with the fragrance brand on two candles, Like a Prayer and Confessions, each featuring a different scent and a portrait of the superstar.

You can shop the candles right here at Madonna‘s official store.

The Like a Prayer candle is inspired by her 1989 hit and features notes of cade juniper, incense, oud resin, velvet amber, agarwood and cedar smoke.

The candle also features a previously unseen portrait of Madonna taken by legendary photographer Herb Ritts in 1989, which she personally selected for the collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Confessions candle, inspired by her Confessions on the Dance Floor and Confessions II eras, is described as a fruity and floral fragrance featuring yuzu peel, raspberry, Damascus rose, wild geranium, dark patchouli and white santal.

Its packaging features a portrait of Madonna photographed by Ricardo Gomes.

Both candles were created with perfumer Jérôme Epinette, who described the inspiration behind the two fragrances in the collection’s press materials.

For Like a Prayer, he wanted the fragrance to “feel instantly warm, smoky and captivating. Incense and cade juniper create an atmospheric opening, melting into oud resin, velvet amber and rich woods. Agarwood and cedar smoke give it a deep, lingering finish, with a nod to the provocative mystique of the iconic song.”

For Confessions, he decided to “play with contrasts… something fruity and floral, but with a darker, smoky edge. Raspberry brings a juicy brightness to rich damascus rose, while dark patchouli and white santal add warmth and sensuality. It’s bold, addictive and a little unexpected, capturing the energy of Madonna.”

The collaboration comes during a busy year for Madonna, who released her Confessions on a Dance Floor sequel, Confessions II, earlier this year.

She also recently made a major return to the MTV VMAs stage, performing alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Charli xcx during the September ceremony.

Check out the new candles on Madonna‘s store and find out more at Boy Smells!

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