Matthew Perry’s Sister Reveals What ‘Friends’ Cast Did at His Funeral in New Netflix Documentary

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Matthew Perry‘s sister is sharing an emotional memory of the Friends cast saying goodbye to her brother.

Mia Perry Bowick opens up about the late actor’s private funeral in the new three-part Netflix documentary The One About Matthew Perry, which premiered Tuesday (October 27).

The documentary arrives one day before the third anniversary of Matthew‘s death on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54.

In the documentary, Mia recalls how Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer all arrived together for the funeral, which took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles in November 2023.

“I hadn’t seen them in easily 20 years,” she said, via People.

Mia revealed that Jennifer was the first cast member to approach her, giving her a hug before the others followed.

“And then, all five of them walked up to the casket holding hands and stood around him, crying,” she recalled.

The funeral was a small gathering of Matthew‘s family and closest friends, held six days after his death.

Mia also shared an unexpected moment of laughter during the emotional ceremony.

She recalled feeling her brother’s presence behind her shoulder and imagining him making a joke about the situation, causing her to burst into laughter.

“He showed up right behind my right shoulder,” she said, before recalling his familiar sense of humor, saying he “leaned over my shoulder and goes, ‘How f—– up is this?’”

“I started laughing so hard. I was like, ‘Oh my God, there he is making me laugh at the most horrible moment,’ and also incredibly inappropriate for me to start laughing while they’re putting him into this thing. But I just started cracking up, and I was like, ‘Yeah man, this is pretty f—– up.’”

The five surviving Friends stars previously released a joint statement following Matthew‘s death, saying they were devastated by the loss of someone they considered family.

Although the cast members appear in archival footage in the new documentary, none participated in new interviews for the project.

Director Mary Robertson explained to Netflix’s Tudum that the actors were approached but ultimately declined, adding that everyone grieves differently.

The One About Matthew Perry is now streaming on Netflix. The documentary explores his life, career, struggles with addiction and the memories shared by those who knew him best.

Find out more about the documentary, including who appears and how to watch

Posted To:Courteney Cox David Schwimmer Friends Jennifer Aniston Lisa Kudrow Matt LeBlanc Matthew Perry Netflix