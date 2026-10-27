Matthew Perry’s Ex-Girlfriend Makes Sex Confession Involving a Trip on Bruce Willis’ Private Airplane

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Netflix debuted their new Matthew Perry documentary today, The One About Matthew Perry.

His ex, René Ashton, spoke out about a time when he was set to star in The Whole Nine Yards opposite Bruce Willis.

Rene Ashton Also Spoke About Her Relationship with Matthew Perry

“I was in love with him because he’s, at the core, good people,”she shared.

“When you think of Matthew Perry you think, ‘Oh, he had it all.’ But Matthew was concerned about what’s next. [He was like], ‘What’s next? How am I gonna maintain this? How am I gonna supersede this?’ Matthew wanted very much to be a serious actor. He wanted to be known as a serious actor. That was really important to him,” she added.

Rene Ashton Made a Sex Confession in The One About Matthew Perry.

“Before he went to shoot ‘The Whole Nine Yards,’ Bruce asked him and I to go to Turks and Caicos with him and his then-girlfriend,” she said in the new Netflix documentary.

“It was pretty amazing. There weren’t any paparazzi there so it was a nice, normal and fun trip…And when Bruce asked him and I to go on his private plane, Matthew was so excited. He’s like, ‘Bruce wants us to go on his private plane. Bruce wants me to share a plane with him,'” she continued.

She was then asked what it was like on the plane, and she responded, “I joined a club.”

Posted To:Matthew Perry Rene Ashton