Meghan Markle to Appear as Special Guest on ‘Junior MasterChef Australia’ in 2027

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smiles while posing for a medium close-up shot at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala, wearing a vibrant red dress with a plunging neckline and halter-style straps against a green backdrop.
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Meghan Markle just secured her next television role!

The Duchess of Sussex will appear on Junior Masterchef Australia, according to People. She will appear as a special guest on the show.

Previous reports suggested she would be hosting the series, but People says she is planning to be in Australia for a few weeks with her family, including Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

“I had an incredible time with the whole team at MasterChef this past April, so when they approached me to come back and work with this young group of talent, it was an easy yes,” Meghan shared in the press release. “I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun. I can’t wait to see what they cook up!”

Earlier this year, it was rumored Meghan would join a popular Netflix show’s cast.

According to producers, Meghan will join host Poh Ling Yeow to work with the “next generation of young culinary talent.

“I had a lovely time filming with Meghan earlier this year, and being reunited will be a real treat,” Poh continued. “I can’t wait to meet our pint-sized culinary adventurers – I’m expecting plenty of delicious surprises and a little mischief, too.”

Meghan was also featured on Masterchef Australia earlier this year as a guest judge.

Here’s the latest on the investigation into Meghan‘s father Thomas Markle.

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