Nathan Fielder’s Elizabeth Holmes Doc: ‘You Can See Everything’ Ruled Ineligible for DGA’s Top Feature Prize

Credit: A24

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim‘s documentary about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, You Can See Everything, has been ruled ineligible for the Directors Guild of America’s top theatrical feature directing prize.

The film remains eligible for the DGA’s documentary category, TheWrap reported Tuesday. The decision follows DGA rules that exclude documentaries from the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film award.

Some spoilers ahead for the documentary.

It is a category-specific ruling. Nathan and Lance can still be considered for the guild’s documentary directing prize. The decision also doesn’t determine how other awards organizations will classify the film.

Why the category distinction matters

A24 says the film starts 34 days before Elizabeth‘s prison sentence, when she invites a skeptical crew to document her, and then traces a three-year project.

The film runs 2 hours and 55 minutes and opened in U.S. theaters on October 16. TheWrap reports that its awards conversation is complicated by its mix of documentary footage and reenactments, including Amanda Seyfried playing Elizabeth.

What it means for awards season

The DGA’s ruling doesn’t necessarily mean anything for other awards organizations since they all have their own rules and regulations.

A24’s current For Your Consideration page lists the project for Best Picture, Best Documentary, and Best Director, among others. TheWrap notes that the Academy’s Best Picture criteria is different from the DGA’s documentary exclusion, so the guild’s decision doesn’t end the doc’s awards path.

The DGA plans to announce documentary nominees on January 6, 2027, and theatrical features on January 7. The 79th annual awards ceremony is scheduled for January 30 at the Beverly Hilton.

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