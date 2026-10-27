People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2026 Is Noah Wyle: See His Cover & Reaction to the News!

Credit: Jeff Lipsky/PEOPLE

PEOPLE‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026 has been revealed and this year’s selection is…The Pitt heartthrob Noah Wyle (who just gave an interview, exclusive to PEOPLE!)

The 55-year-old actor, who is also known for his work on ER, shared his initial reaction to the news, and more.

Noah Wyle Reacts to Being Named Sexiest Man Alive by People for 2026!

“I thought that sounded like a prank — just not in a million years did I think that this would be an honor bestowed on me,” Noah told the mag. “I hope this changes everything. I hope it’s just wine and roses, milk and honey from here on out. [Laughs] No, I don’t, but I am going to take a lot of ribbing from friends and family for sure.”

He said of his wife Sara‘s reaction, “She was very pleased that this reflects well on her taste. She thinks I’m a good guy and that the kind of person that I am and the kind of father I am, the kind of husband I am, is worth promoting. I thought, ‘Okay, if you say so.’ ”

How Noah Wyle Thinks George Clooney Will React

“I think he’ll be amused and feel, hopefully, like a proud papa, that I’ve come of gray-haired age,” Noah said. If you don’t know, George has been named Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE two separate times.

On Feeling Self Conscious, Even as Sexiest Man Alive

“I was so hoping today was going to be the day. ‘Look at you. You’re the Sexiest Man Alive. Finally you can be comfortable in your own skin.’ Not yet. I like being in other people’s skin. I like putting on characters. I get self-conscious. It’s still the hardest kind of interaction for me, speaking without a script as myself,” he added.

Get the Sexiest Man Alive issue early with PEOPLE VIP in the PEOPLE app, two days earlier than its newsstand release. Be sure to watch PEOPLE‘s video from the shoot as well.

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