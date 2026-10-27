Richard Riehle’s Cause of Death Confirmed

Credit: Getty Images

Richard Riehle‘s cause of death has been confirmed.

The beloved character actor, known for his roles in Office Space and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, passed away earlier this month at the age of 78.

Richard Riehle’s Cause of Death Confirmed on Death Certificate

Richard Riehle had been suffering from cancer at the time of his death.

TMZ saw the death certificate, and it listed that he passed away from a stroke, with the underlying cause of death being oropharyngeal cancer. The Cleveland Clinic says that it’s a “rare cancer that affects your oropharynx” which is in your throat.

The death certificate reveals he was cremated.

He Had a Long Career in Hollywood

Richard had a lengthy career in Hollywood, appearing in more than 400 film and television projects according to his IMDb credits.

He was perhaps best known for playing Tom Smykowski in the 1999 comedy Office Space, directed by Mike Judge.

His character works at the fictional technology company Initech before being laid off. After surviving a traffic accident, Tom receives a large settlement and uses the money to pursue his idea for a “Jump to Conclusions” mat.

The character became a fan favorite thanks to his memorable scenes in the cult comedy, which also starred Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston and Gary Cole.

Richard was also known for playing Walt Finnerty on the Fox sitcom Grounded for Life, which aired from 2001 to 2005.

His other movie credits included The Fugitive, Casino, Fried Green Tomatoes, Of Mice and Men, Bridesmaids and Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, in which he played Bob Bigalow, Deuce Bigalow’s father.

On television, he appeared in shows including The West Wing, ER, NCIS, Modern Family and Boston Legal.

He also appeared in multiple Star Trek series, including a memorable role as Batai in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Our thoughts are with him during this time. RIP.

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