Robert Downey Jr’s Son Indio Downey Books First Lead Movie Role with Personal Connection to Character

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Indio Downey is set to star in a new movie!

The 33-year-old musician and eldest son of Robert Downey Jr has landed the lead role in the upcoming Love in Vein movie, from writer and director Will De Los Santos, Deadline reports.

Love In Vein is set to start filming in March and April 2027 in Los Angeles.

What is Love In Vein about?

The upcoming movie is an adaptation of the Ryan Leone novel, “Wasting Talent,” and follows Damien (Downey), who “navigates addiction, love and self-destruction…set against LA’s underground landscape, the film follows Damien through a fragile collision of drugs, relationships, music and survival as the people around him struggle with their own versions of desire, dependency and escape.”

“Ryan left behind a brutally honest novel about addiction, love and Los Angeles. Since his passing, making Love In Vein has taken on an even deeper meaning for me. I want to honor his voice and the rawness of the book without softening its edges,” Will De Los Santos said in a statement.

What is Indio Downey’s personal connection to the role?

If you didn’t know, like his father, Indio has struggled with addiction in the past, which RDJ has opened up about over ten years ago.

“He’s his mother’s son and my son, and he’s come up the chasm much quicker than we did. But that’s typical in the Information Age; things get accelerated,” Robert said in a 2014 Vanity Fair interview. “You’re confronted with histories and predispositions and influences and feelings and unspoken traumas or needs that weren’t met, and all of a sudden you’re three miles into the woods. Can you help someone get out of those woods? Yes, you can. By not getting lost looking for them. Pick a dysfunction and it’s a family problem.”

In 2016, Robert praised Indio for his commitment to sobriety.

“Congrats are in order for my firstborn, and I’m proud to oblige – Having braved the crucible of addiction (and pleased the court), his ongoing commitment to recovery continues to inspire and amaze…,” he wrote on Facebook.

In 2014, Indio was arrested and charged with felony cocaine possession, but it was dismissed in 2016 after he successfully completed a 20-month drug diversion and rehabilitation program.

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