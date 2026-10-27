Russell Brand Cleared of One Indecent Assault Charge as Trial Continues

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Russell Brand Leaving Court on October 26
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Russell Brand has been found not guilty of one indecent assault charge during his ongoing sexual assault trial in London.

The 51-year-old actor and comedian was cleared of the charge on Tuesday (October 27) after a judge directed the jury to return a not guilty verdict, according to TMZ.

The charge stemmed from an alleged incident at MTV in 2001, when a woman claimed Russell grabbed her arm and tried to drag her into a men’s bathroom.

The judge ruled there was insufficient evidence to support the indecent assault charge, saying the allegation should instead be considered attempted indecent assault.

“In respect of count 2, I have reached the decision there is insufficient evidence of indecent assault. That is my decision, not yours,” the judge told jurors, according to TMZ.

“You will be directed to return a not guilty verdict in count two,” he added.

However, the ruling does not mean Russell has been cleared of all the allegations against him.

He originally faced seven charges involving six women, including three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. The allegations concern incidents between 1999 and 2009.

Russell has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has denied engaging in nonconsensual sexual activity.

His trial began earlier this month at Southwark Crown Court in London, where several women have testified about their allegations against him.

The other charges remain unresolved, and the trial is ongoing. It was not immediately clear from the initial report whether prosecutors would pursue a separate attempted indecent assault charge.

Keep up with all the updates regarding Russell Brand so far.

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