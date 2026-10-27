Savannah Chrisley Is Pregnant & Engaged to Mystery Man Named Jason

Oct 27, 2026 3 min read
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Savannah Chrisley attends the red carpet for Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" at Fox Studio Lot on September 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
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Savannah Chrisley has announced she’s pregnant and engaged.

The 29-year-old Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed the news on Instagram and on her podcast, where she also revealed her mystery partner’s name is Jason.

Savannah Chrisley Announced Her Pregnancy on Instagram

I’ve prayed for this life. I’ve cried for this life. And there were moments I truly wondered if this life would ever be mine.

The past few years have taken me through fires I never imagined I’d have to walk through. Seasons of heartbreak, loss, and moments when I didn’t know if I would ever make it to the other side. I wondered if I would ever find my forever… if I would ever feel safe enough to truly breathe again.

And then God sent me J.

Right in the middle of the heartbreak. Before all the pieces were put back together. And somehow, he began healing parts of me he never broke.

My protector. My fiercest fighter. My most loyal person. My lover. My safe place. A man with the patience of Job (and Lord knows he needs it). The one who makes me laugh even on my hardest days.

For the first time in a long time, I feel safe. I feel fulfilled. I can finally exhale. I found my forever in you.

And just when I thought my heart couldn’t hold any more love, God gave us our sweetest blessing yet… we’re having a BABY!
J, watching the way you already love and protect our baby before he/she has even entered this world has made me fall in love with you in an entirely new way. Not a single doctor’s appointment missed. Constantly caring for me, talking about our baby, and reminding me how beautiful my growing bump is. I thank God every day that this baby gets to call you Daddy.

And to the woman still in her waiting season… wondering when it will finally be her turn, wondering if God has forgotten her…
Please don’t mistake God’s silence for His absence.

Sometimes He’s writing the most beautiful chapters of your story while you’re still trying to make sense of the ones that broke your heart.

I once prayed just to make it through another day. Now I get to spend forever with the love of my life, carrying a little miracle we already love more than words.

From heartbreak to healing. From surviving to living. From praying for my forever to building a family with him.

Only God could have written this story.
Here’s to forever, J… and the sweetest little blessing we can’t wait to meet. – via Instagram.

She Revealed Jason Proposed in December After 5 Months of Dating

While on a vacation in the Cayman Islands, she revealed Jason proposed.

“And when he gave me the ring, he was like, ‘Before I open this, I just want you to know that this is just an expression of love to you. This can be whatever you want it to be. This can be an engagement ring, a promise ring, a cocktail ring for all I care. I just want you to know how much I love you,’” she shared of the moment.

She revealed the wedding is set to happen in May.

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