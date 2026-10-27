Savannah Chrisley’s ‘Much Older’ Mystery Fiancé Identified After Engagement & Pregnancy News

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Savannah Chrisley just announced she is engaged and pregnant with her first child!

The 29-year-old reality star has only revealed that his name is Jason and he is “much older” than her.

“Other than that, I’ve kept things really, really quiet,” she said, noting there were a few times that TMZ called them as people have sent in photos of them in the Cayman Islands.

“We do everything together,” she shared on her Unlocked podcast. “It’s just such an amazing, fulfilling feeling to finally find your person. And I’m there. So yes, the age difference. So what?”

Savannah added that he “does not look his age, nor does he act his age.”

Now, the identity of her mystery man has been revealed.

Who is Savannah Chrisley’s mystery man?

TMZ has revealed that sources confirm her fiancé is Jason Galanis, a businessman who was convicted in connection with multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes. He was sentenced to federal prison in 2020, but was commuted by Donald Trump in March 2025.

The publication also reports he was a business partner of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer on investment ventures.

Per Us Weekly, Jason is 56 years old. Along with her pregnancy announcement, Savannah shared a video where you can see them posing for a maternity shoot, and you can see his face after they kiss. He has also been photographed with Savannah and her parents during a visit to Mar-a-Lago earlier this year.

How did they meet?

Savannah revealed that Jason had reached out to her in June 2025 to congratulate her on successfully advocating for her parents’ release from prison, and their conversations had eventually turned romantic and they started dating the next month.

She has also shared that her father, Todd Chrisley, was previously skeptical about their age gap, but does approve of their relationship.

Posted To:Jason Galanis Pregnant Celebrities Savannah Chrisley