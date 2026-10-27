‘Sex & the City’ Cast Net Worths Revealed, Ranked Ffrom Lowest to Highest

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Sex and the City is an iconic TV show that remains in pop culture conversations to this day!

The HBO dramedy was created by Darren Star and based on the newspaper column of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

It premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons through 2004, earning critical acclaim with over 50 Primetime Emmy Awards. However, the series only wen seven, including two acting nods.

Starring in the show were Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, alongside a host of recurring guest stars, from the late Willie Garson to Kyle MacLachlan, John Corbett, Chris Noth, David Eigenberg and many more.

It also spawned two movies, a prequel series titled The Carrie Diaries, and the most recent sequel series, And Just Like That…

Since the show premiered, the stars have gone on to do some big things, from a shoe line, to movies, plays, additional TV shows and more.

The series is currently streaming on HBO Max, and we have rounded up the main cast and popular recurring guest stars, and ranked them based on their estimated net worth.

Click through to see who the richest Sex and the City cast members are…

Posted To:Chris Noth Cynthia Nixon David Eigenberg EG Evan Handler evergreen James Remar Jason Lewis John Corbett Kim Cattrall Kristin Davis Kyle MacLachlan Mario Cantone Net Worth Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and the City Slideshow Television Willie Garson