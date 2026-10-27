Shirley Ballas Gives Out Savagely Low Scores as ‘DWTS’ Guest Judge on Horror Night

Credit: Getty

Shirley Ballas is the guest judge for Dancing With the Stars‘ Horror Night and she’s giving out some extremely low scores.

For those who don’t know, Shirley is known as the “Queen of Latin” thanks to her several championship titles in the dance division and she’s recognized as one of the most well-renowned dancers of all time. In 2017, she replaced Len Goodman as the head judge of UK’s Strictly Come Dancing and she also appeared as a judge on Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro this year.

Shirley is also the mother of DWTS pro dancer Mark Ballas. He performed last that evening with his pro partner Maura Higgins.

During her appearance as guest judge on Horror Night on Tuesday, October 27, Shirley was way harsher than the rest of the judges, as seen after the first dance of the night.

See all of the scores below:

Julia Stiles:

Shirley’s score: 4

Carrie Ann’s score: 7

Derek’s score: 7

Bruno’s score: 8

Harry Shum Jr:

Shirley’s score: 10

Carrie Ann’s score: 10

Derek’s score: 10

Bruno’s score: 10

Tatyana Ali:

Shirley’s score: 4

Carrie Ann’s score: 8

Derek’s score: 8

Bruno’s score: 8

Jenna Dewan:

Shirley’s score: 9

Carrie Ann’s score: 9

Derek’s score: 10

Bruno’s score: 9

Connor Wood:

Shirley’s score: 8

Carrie Ann’s score: 10

Derek’s score: 10

Bruno’s score: 9

Ezra Frech:

Shirley’s score: 9

Carrie Ann’s score: 8

Derek’s score: 9

Bruno’s score: 9

Jackson Olson:

Shirley’s score: 9

Carrie Ann’s score: 9

Derek’s score: 8

Bruno’s score: 9

Tyler Cameron:

Shirley’s score: 5

Carrie Ann’s score: 7

Derek’s score: 7

Bruno’s score: 7

Amber Glenn:

Shirley’s score: 9

Carrie Ann’s score: 9

Derek’s score: 9

Bruno’s score: 9

Maura Higgins:

Shirley’s score: 7

Carrie Ann’s score: 9

Derek’s score: 8

Bruno’s score: 8

Shirley‘s scores of 4 for Julia and Tatyana and 5 for Tyler were way lower than the other judges’ scores, though she mostly aligned with the rest of the dances.

Posted To:Dancing With the Stars Shirley Ballas