Sofia Vergara Asked About Dan Reynolds Dating Rumors as Source Addresses Their Relationship

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Sofía Vergara is staying quiet about those Dan Reynolds dating rumors!

The 54-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted in Beverly Hills on Monday (October 26), where she was asked about her rumored romance with the 39-year-old Imagine Dragons singer.

In video obtained by TMZ, Sofía was asked whether she was a fan of Imagine Dragons and if she had a favorite song.

Rather than answering, the actress adjusted her hair and remained silent as the photographer asked about Dan.

The encounter comes after the two stars sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands during dinner at Cipriani in Beverly Hills on Saturday night (October 24).

They were joined by friends, including beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare.

According to another TMZ report, the pair were also seen talking closely at Doja Cat‘s birthday party earlier that weekend.

Sources told the outlet that the two appeared comfortable together, leading some partygoers to believe they might be a couple.

However, a source has offered a different explanation for their dinner outing.

An insider told People that it was simply “a friendly group dinner.”

The magazine reported that representatives for both stars had been contacted for comment.

Dan recently split from actress Minka Kelly after four years of dating, while Sofía was previously married to Joe Manganiello, with their divorce finalized in 2024.

Neither Sofía nor Dan has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Posted To:Dan Reynolds Sofia Vergara