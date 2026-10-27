Sophia Bush Says She Blamed Fertility Hormones for Feeling ‘Miserable’ During Marriage to Grant Hughes

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Sophia Bush is sharing insight into her fertility journey during her marriage to Grant Hughes.

The 44-year-old One Tree Hill alum’s memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress, is out now. In it, she shares how nearly a year of “family planning and the fertility process” left her feeling “beaten down.”

What did Sophia Bush say about her marriage to Grant Hughes?

It was around that time, in the summer of 2023, that Sophia realized her marriage wasn’t working. She and Grant married in June 2022, and she filed for divorce after 13 months of marriage.

Sophia and Grant’s split became public in August 2023. Just Jared previously reported on details of their divorce.

She was trying different surgical procedures and medications to become a mother. At one point, she recalled breaking down and crying to her ex-husband, wondering why he “couldn’t just be nice” to her.

Speaking to People, Sophia provided more insight into her experience, though she didn’t go into detail.

Sophia talked about realizing what her body was trying to tell her about her relationship

“It was really important to honestly contextualize an experience, especially because again, when everything felt wrong, it was very easy for me to trust other people’s voices, and it breaks my heart for that version of myself that I even participated in it,” she told the outlet.

Sophia continued, “I gaslit myself a little bit, and said, ‘Oh, the hormones, they’re making me miserable. They’re making me feel terrible.’”

Sophia has also addressed the timeline of her relationship with Ashlyn Harris. Read what she said about rumors of overlap in their romance.

After a while, though, she realized her body was recognizing that her relationship wasn’t working out.

“Even though I didn’t talk about the whole journey, and I didn’t talk about the full year or really give people my own personal details, I don’t think that matters, and I think it’s okay to keep some things for me. But again, it felt so important to say, ‘This is what I realized I was doing, and by the way, I had done it to myself 20 years before,’” she said.

Sophia said she was “torturing herself” with her “dogged determination” to keep things the way she felt they were supposed to be.

“There’s no betrayal I’ve ever been through that stings as bad as the ways I’ve betrayed myself by continuing past what felt right in order to not mess up the plan,” she concluded.

In her memoir, Sophia also explained the real reason she left Chicago PD.

And I Will Tell You Mine is now available in stores.

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