Susan Saint James Dies at 80 After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Susan Saint James poses while being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 11, 2008 in Hollywood, California
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Susan Saint James has sadly passed away at the age of 80.

She was well known for her works on shows like McMillan & Wife and Kate & Allie. Her rep revealed she died on Monday (October 26) amid a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Her loved ones said in a statement that she was “generous with her time and energy, which she valued more than money, and instinctively drawn to whoever needed lifting up. She taught her children to pause, be kind and look out for other people.”

Susan Saint James poses while being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 11, 2008 in Hollywood, California

They continued to People, “She never met a stranger. Every person she met became the most important person in the room at that moment, from a fellow board member to the clerk at the shoe store, who usually walked away knowing her entire life story. Her defining act: weeks after losing her youngest son, Teddy, in the November 28, 2004 plane crash, she delivered his eulogy as a note to each of her other children and her husband, giving them words to heal. Even in the deepest grief of her life, she put everyone else first. Days after the crash she sat with Tim Russert to thank the people who had reached out and to tell them the family was okay.”

Susan Saint James attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City.

They added, “She brought that same fire and positivity to everything that followed, and never lost it. She is survived by her husband, Dick Ebersol, her four children–Sunshine Lucas, Harmony Lucas, Charlie Ebersol and Willie Ebersol–her seven grandchildren; her sister, Mary Mercedes Dewey, as well as her beloved service dog, Lola.”

In her professional life, she earned a Primetime Emmy Award for her breakout performance in The Name of the Game, received three consecutive Golden Globe nominations for McMillan & Wife, and was honored for her industry legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Our thoughts are with Susan Saint James‘ loved ones during this time. RIP.

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