Sydney Sweeney & Kirsten Dunst Film ‘The Housemaid’s Secret’ in New Set Photos

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Kirsten Dunst and Sydney Sweeney sitting in a car together while filming The Housemaid's Secret.
Credit: Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney and Kirsten Dunst are hard at work filming The Housemaid’s Secret.

The 29-year-old Euphoria star and the 44-year-old Oscar nominee were spotted on set of the movie on Sunday (October 26) in Jersey City, New Jersey.

They appeared to be filming a scene in a car together, with the actresses sharing a laugh between takes.

Kirsten Dunst and Sydney Sweeney sitting in a car together while filming The Housemaid's Secret.

Sydney was also seen on set on Monday (October 27). For the shoot, she wore a low-cut floral dress and was seen walking down a set of stairs outside. The scene also took place in New Jersey.

Sydney Sweeney in a floral dress filming The Housemaid's Secret.
Sydney Sweeney in a floral dress filming The Housemaid's Secret.

There were Halloween decorations on the stairs behind her, making it unclear if she was just enjoying some downtime between takes, or if the decor was intentional to give the movie a fall setting.

The Housemaid’s Secret is the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel to last year’s hit thriller The Housemaid. The films are based on Freida McFadden‘s book trilogy of the same name. Michele Morrone is also expected back for the sequel along with director Paul Feig.

Earlier this month, Sydney‘s boyfriend Scooter Braun paid her a visit on set.

Kirsten is among the new cast members in the cast, also featuring Brittany Snow and Paul Anthony Kelly.

Kirsten Dunst and Sydney Sweeney sitting in a car together while filming The Housemaid's Secret.

What is The Housemaid’s Secret about?

This is a sequel to the 2025 hit thriller The Housemaid. Here’s Liongate’s synopsis of the new movie:

In The Housemaid’s Secret, Millie returns, taking a job keeping house for a woman she’s never allowed to see, only to discover the truth behind the locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.

Check out new photos of Sydney filming with Michele this October.

Sydney Sweeney in a floral dress filming The Housemaid's Secret.

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