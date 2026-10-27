Taylor Swift Says Brad Paisley Filled Her Tour Bus With Thousands of Crickets at Hall of Fame Induction

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Taylor Swift has been inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 36-year-old pop star attended the 56th Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on Monday night (October 26) in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was celebrated and honored as an inductee—her second hall of fame induction this year.

She became the youngest Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee.

Taylor stepped out to the gala wearing a burgundy velvet crystal embellished mini dress with chiffon print from the Raisa Vanessa Fall Winter 2026 Collection. She finished off the look with a half-up half-down hairstyle.

Cara Delevingne Reveals How She Ended Up in Taylor Swift’s ‘Patient Zero’ Music Video

She also took time to pose for some photographs alongside country music stars like Lainey Wilson and Brad Paisley. Brad introduced her and Lainey performed a version of her song “Love Story.”

During her speech, Taylor shared a particularly memorable moment involving Brad and a lot of crickets.

Taylor Swift recalled a prank Brad Paisley once pulled on her involving crickets

After Brad introduced Taylor, she started her speech saying, “I’m really surprised to see you here actually because we’ve been estranged since 2007. I think you know why. He took a tour prank too far, filling my entire tour bus with live crickets. Thousands of them. For months, I couldn’t sleep. Just chip, chirp, chirp, all night.”

The prank reportedly occurred when Taylor opened for him on his Bonfires & Amplifiers Tour.

She joked that she considered buying a “pet lizard” to take care of the crickets, but admitted he did “such a good job at that introduction… I think we’re good now,” per Variety.

Taylor also gave her thanks to Lainey for her performance.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to Lainey Wilson, who I just think is one of the coolest people in the world for saying yes and doing that. I’ve had her new single on repeat. It just puts me in the best mood. It’s called ‘Kinda Love It.’ Check it out,” she said.

You can watch a clip of Taylor giving her speech here.

She was inducted alongside Lyle Lovett, Bruce Channel, Shawn Camp, and Lee Thomas Miller, along with the late J.I. Allison of Buddy Holly and the Crickets.

If you missed it, we previously broke down what happens in the “Patient Zero” music video and the meaning behind the story, plus all of the Easter eggs fans spotted in the full video.

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