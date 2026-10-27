Trisha Paytas Breaks Silence on Ethan & Hila Klein Drama, Gets Emotional Discussing ‘H3 Podcast’ Ending

Oct 27, 2026 3 min read
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Trisha Paytas crying on Just Trish
Credit: YouTube / Just Trish Podcast

Trisha Paytas is breaking her silence on Ethan Klein and Hila Klein after years of family drama.

The 38-year-old YouTuber and podcast host got emotional while discussing the estranged family members during the Tuesday (October 27) episode of her Just Trish podcast, following the news that Ethan and Hila are separating amid allegations of infidelity.

Trisha, who previously co-hosted Frenemies with Ethan, is married to Hila‘s brother, Moses Hacmon. The family has been estranged since the podcast ended in 2021.

During the new episode, Trisha admitted that she felt a sense of relief when Ethan announced that the H3 Podcast was going on an indefinite hiatus, though she emphasized that she wasn’t celebrating the circumstances surrounding its end.

“I hate to say that I felt … relief that maybe it’s over when he announced the podcast was over,” she said.

“It makes me really sad and like I’m really ashamed to say that because it’s an awful situation, like the way that that had to end.”

Trisha claimed she spent the past five years hoping the public conflict would end and repeatedly tried to resolve the situation privately.

“I’ve been praying truly, truly every day for the past five years for like it just to end,” she explained.

She said she reached out to people at YouTube, her agents and members of Moses‘ family in an effort to stop what she described as ongoing harassment.

“We tried everything and not only was it met with zero grace and zero compassion, but just more retaliation,” she alleged.

Trisha said the situation continued to affect her even during the past year, adding that the podcast’s hiatus finally made her feel that the conflict might be ending.

“It feels like the end to this like harassment and it felt like a relief,” she said.

However, she also acknowledged the complicated family circumstances, noting that Ethan and Hila have children around the same ages as her own.

“These are people we know. It’s Moses‘s family that he’s known his entire life,” she said.

Moses confirmed that he has been no-contact with his sister Hila for about five years, and that he doesn’t consider Ethan part of the family anymore.

“He did everything he could to destroy my family, and he was successful at that, unfortunately,” Moses said.

He also talked about reading the statement from Hila for the first time.

“We were very close…when I read the statement, I felt the pain and it was very, very painful to read and find out what was happening,” Moses said.

He also claimed that he warned Hila in the past that her husband Ethan was “a liar.”

Trisha became visibly emotional as co-host Oscar Gracey discussed the years of public criticism she had experienced.

Oscar accused Ethan of repeatedly targeting different online personalities including Hasan Piker, while Trisha recalled being the subject of extended periods of criticism.

“When it was, it wouldn’t end. It would be weeks and weeks of harassment,” she claimed.

The emotional conversation comes days after Hila publicly accused Ethan of having an affair lasting more than six months and announced that they were separating.

The H3 Podcast crew subsequently announced that it would no longer work with Ethan involved or financially benefiting from the show.

Ethan has since said he is working to remove his ownership and financial interests from the businesses he shares with Hila. He has also asked the public to respect his family’s privacy.

Watch Trisha and Moses discuss the situation in the full Just Trish episode below.

Trisha & Moses Address Ethan & Hila Klein for the First Time on Just Trish

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