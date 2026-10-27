Val Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Jenna Dewan on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Carrie Ann Inaba Praises His Choreography After Controversy

Credit: ABC

Val Chermovskiy formally issues an apology on camera to his dance partner Jenna Dewan.

The two have been competing for weeks on Dancing with the Stars season 35, but were hit with a critique two weeks ago that stirred up a controversy, leading to his suspension for one week.

During their “Horror Movie Night” rehearsal package on Tuesday night (October 27), Val started out by apologizing to Jenna for what went down.

“I am so sorry for all of that chaos, you did not deserve that,” Val said to Jenna.

She responded by saying she forgives him, and they moved on with their rehearsals for their dance.

After performing their Argentine Tango this week, Carrie Ann Inaba started out her critique of Jenna by first praising Val, by telling him he had “incredible choreography.” She then went on to give them a nine out ten for their performance!

Why did Val apologize to Jenna?

During week five, Carrie Ann criticized them for doing a lift, and Val later took to social media, referencing Will Smith‘s Oscars slap.

“So this is what we are doing now?” Carrie Ann wrote on her Instagram Story.

Val then issued a public apology to the judge, and he received a one-week suspension from the competition and did not perform with Jenna during week six. Alan Bersten, who was eliminated this season, stepped up to fill in for Val.

If you missed it, here’s how the show addressed Val‘s absence last week.

Posted To:Dancing With the Stars Jenna Dewan Val Chmerkovskiy