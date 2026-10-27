Vanessa Hudgens Teases New Music, Shares Photo & Video From Recording Studio

Oct 27, 2026 2 min read
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Vanessa Hudgens attends Vanity Fair Oscars Party
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Pop music emergency – Vanessa Hudgens is BACK in the studio!!!

The 37-year-old actress and singer just took to Instagram on Monday night (October 26) to drop a major teaser of new music in the works.

“Wouldn’t you like to know….” she captioned the post, along with a smirking face emoji.

The first slide of the post, as seen above, features Vanessa smirking while behind the microphone in a recording booth.

On the second slide, Vanessa can be seen jamming to some music, though she attached a song to the post so you can’t hear what she’s working on.

Vanessa Hudgens performs the American national anthem before a Washington and Las Vegas Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium

When was the last time Vanessa Hudgens released music?

The last time we heard any sort of new music from Vanessa was in 2021 for the movie musical adaptation of Tick, Tick… Boom!, where she contributed vocals to the Jonathan Larson songs on the soundtrack

However, outside of a musical project that she was on the soundtrack for, Vanessa last appeared on the song “Lay with Me” by Phantoms in 2018 and on “Reminding Me” with Shawn Hook in 2017.

Her last solo music was her second studio album Identified, which released in 2008 and featured the fan-favorite single, “Sneakernight.”

Vanessa‘s debut album, V, was released just over 20 years ago, in September 2006, and featured the singles “Come Back to Me” and “Say OK.”

We can’t wait to hear what Vanessa Hudgens is working on!!

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