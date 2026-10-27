When Will Joy Behar Return to ‘The View’? Date Revealed & Rep Disputes Report They Wanted to Fire Her

Oct 27, 2026 1 min read
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Joy Behar speaks at "Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything" Premiere held at TIFF
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Joy Behar is returning to The View!

The 84-year-old comedian and co-host has been absent from the program for the past few weeks after dislocating her shoulder.

Now, a producer has revealed when she will be back in studio alongside her co-hosts.

The View co-hosts attend 2026 Disney Upfront

When Joy Behar will be back on The View

During the Monday (October 26) episode of the podcast, The View: Behind the Table, producer Brian Teta revealed that she is returning this week!

Joy is back,” he said at the end of the episode. “We’ve missed her. We’ll see you tomorrow!”

Based on his comment, Joy will return on Tuesday (October 27)!

According to EW, a source said that the show’s staff is looking forward to Joy‘s return, and the co-hosts have recently expressed on air that they miss her absence on the show and behind the scenes.

Joy Behar attends In Conversation: My First Ex-Husband at 92NY

The View representative refutes report producers wanted Joy fired

A recent report suggested that producers wanted Joy Behar to be fired from the panel and her absence fueled the conversation to look at a shake-up on the panel.

However, a representative for the show tells EW that “there is no truth” to the report.

RELATED: The Richest ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Ever, Ranked by Net Worth

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