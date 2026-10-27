Who Went Home on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Week 7? Horror Movie Night’s Double Elimination Spoilers Revealed!

Credit: ABC

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars’ latest episode!

Dancing with the Stars week seven brought the horror, along with a double elimination!

The dancing competition celebrated Halloween a few days early on Tuesday (October 27) with “Horror Movie Night,” where the remaining contestants and their pro partners put on “performances inspired by legendary horror films.”

This week, the judges panel featured another special, fourth guest judge in Strictly Come Dancing head judge, Shirley Ballas, who is pro Mark Ballas‘ mother.

Following the performances and the close of the live voting window, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced the dancing couples who were safe from elimination and will dance in week eight, which is “Disney Night”!

Since there was no elimination last week, it was confirmed at the top of this week’s episode that there will be a double elimination tonight.

The scores and viewers vote counts from last week were combined with this week’s scores and votes, and TWO celebrities were sent home.

So, who went home on DWTS week seven?

Tyler Cameron – Eliminated on Week 7

Tyler Cameron was sadly sent home at the end of week seven, and became the seventh/eighth celebrity eliminated in season 35.

He was partnered with pro Sharna Burgess.

Connor Wood – Eliminated on Week 7

Connor Wood was sadly sent home at the end of week seven, and became the seventh/eighth celebrity eliminated in season 35.

He was partnered with pro Rylee Arnold.

If you missed it, find out all of the scores for this week, along with the current leaderboard!

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Spoilers Television