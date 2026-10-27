WWE Stars CJ Perry & Miro Expecting First Baby, Reveal Son’s Name & Due Date

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CJ Perry and husband Miro Barnyashev are expecting their first baby together and they’ve already picked out a name for their son.

The couple told People in an exclusive interview published on Tuesday (October 27) that they’re expecting a boy, Bear Petrov Barnyashev. CJ, 41, is due on April 28, 2027.

Their IVF journey

The baby news follows the couple’s IVF journey, which started in 2025. Following the embryo transfer in August 2026, they confirmed the pregnancy with tests taken on August 29 and August 21.

“We were so nervous. We had to wait nine days for our first pregnancy test on August 19, followed by another on August 21 to confirm the pregnancy,” she told the outlet. “Those days felt like the longest of our lives! There was a lot of surrendering, letting go and trusting God through the uncertainty.”

The first embryo to “come back with normal genetic testing results was a boy,” along with the first one they transferred.

“When they gave me the option to find out the sex, I wanted to know immediately! There’s so much uncertainty during IVF that I wanted as much information as possible,” CJ said.

She also recalled hearing their son’s heartbeat for the first time. “I couldn’t stop giggling. I was so full of gratitude and joy. We’ve been blessed with such a miracle,” she said.

The meaning behind their son’s name

Miro said he had envisioned naming a son Bear about 10 years ago.

“Ten years ago, I had a vision of naming our son Bear, and we chose his middle name to honor my father,” he said. “Bear will be his first grandson.”

Find out what other celebrities are currently expecting!

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