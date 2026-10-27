Zendaya Cheers on the Valkyries at WNBA Finals Game

Credit: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Zendaya was present at game five of the WNBA Finals on Monday night!

The 30-year-old Dune star was at the 2026 WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on Monday (October 26) in San Francisco, California.

Her visit comes just a few days after she was spotted watching her nephew compete at a high school football game in Folsom, per SFGate.

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Zendaya was cheering for the Golden State Valkyries at the game

According to someone from SFGate who attended the game, Zendaya was there cheering for the Valkyries and in the photos you can see her holding up one of their inflatable thundersticks handed out. People were also excited to see her on the jumbotron.

There were other stars in attendance at the game, too, like E-40, Megan Rapinoe, and Chris Paul.

Zendaya has had a busy year with projects like The Odyssey, The Drama, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. next she’s prepping for the release of Dune: Part Three. And a new report suggests she will be eying a Best Actress nomination at the 2027 Oscars.

It was also recently announced that she will star in a new sci-fi movie at A24 with a popular director!

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