50 Cent Granted Protective Order for 14-Year-Old Son Against Rick Ross’ Ex Tia Kemp

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50 Cent has scored a legal victory in his ongoing dispute with Rick Ross‘ ex Tia Kemp.

The 51-year-old rapper was granted a temporary protective order on behalf of his 14-year-old son, Sire Jackson, after accusing Tia of repeatedly targeting the teenager online.

According to TMZ, a Florida judge issued the temporary injunction on Monday (October 26), ordering Tia to stay at least 500 feet away from Sire.

The order also prohibits her from contacting him directly or indirectly, including through social media.

What Does the Protective Order Require?

Under the temporary injunction, Tia is also prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

She must surrender any weapons in her possession to law enforcement after being served with the order.

The restrictions come after 50 Cent filed a petition in Miami-Dade County on behalf of Sire, accusing Tia of cyberstalking and harassing his son.

According to the filing, Tia allegedly made several insulting comments about the teenager online, including unverified claims about his developmental health.

“Ms. Kemp shamelessly used the label ‘on the spectrum’ as a pejorative slur hurled at a child to humiliate him and his family,” the complaint reads.

The attorneys emphasized that autism is nothing to be ashamed of and accused Tia of inventing a medical diagnosis to publicly humiliate Sire.

The rapper also accused her of posting a photo of Sire alongside a sexually explicit image of a woman the filing suggested was his mother, Daphne Joy.

50 Cent claimed the posts caused his son humiliation, embarrassment and emotional distress.

He also alleged that his attorneys previously sent Tia a cease-and-desist letter demanding that she remove the posts and stop discussing his son.

However, he claimed she responded by sharing part of the letter online with a profanity-filled message directed at his legal team, allegedly writing “F u and ya lawyers.”

50 Cent Also Files Multimillion-Dollar Lawsuit Against Tia Kemp

In a separate legal development, 50 Cent has filed a civil lawsuit seeking at least $6 million in damages over the alleged online statements.

According to Complex, the complaint was filed Monday (October 26) in federal court in California and includes claims of libel, slander, false light invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The rapper’s attorneys argue that the allegations about Sire were false and that Tia unfairly targeted a child during an ongoing public dispute.

The lawsuit also seeks an order requiring Tia to remove the allegedly defamatory statements and refrain from repeating them.

Tia has publicly pushed back against 50 Cent‘s legal action, accusing him of starting the feud and criticizing his decision to involve attorneys.

“You can’t bully me,” she said in a video. “I will move to the islands of the Bahamas and live in a hut before I give you a penny.”

The temporary injunction expires November 3, when another hearing is scheduled.

The dispute follows 50 Cent‘s public comments about an alleged assault involving Tia and Rick Ross‘ adult son.

Posted To:50 Cent Daphne Joy Music Rick Ross Sire Jackson Tia Kemp